Seven Seas Licenses 'Hate Me, But Let Me Stay,' How My Daddies Became Mates, 3 More BL Manga

Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following boys-love titles. The first three titles have multiple volumes, and the last two are each one volume long.

Hate Me, But Let Me Stay

Title:Creators:Release: AugustSummary: Ever since the assault that led to his unexpected pregnancy as a teen, Koga Naoto, an omega, has harbored a deep fear and distrust toward alphas. He's even convinced himself that he doesn't need a mate. After all, hasn't he raised his daughter, Shizuku, just fine on his own?

Still, at the behest of his concerned mother, Naoto reluctantly attends a matchmaking party. There he meets Tsuchiya Hazuki, a teenage alpha who declares that Naoto is his destined mate. Naoto does his best to ignore the young man's advances, but he can't deny the way he feels in Hazuki's presence. Can Naoto overcome his fear and admit that maybe, just maybe, he might not hate this one alpha?

How My Daddies Became Mates

Title:Creators: MikkamitaRelease: SeptemberSummary: As teenagers, Kuroga Akane and Shirosaki Aoi couldn't have been more different. An alpha and an omega from rival schools, their initial meeting wasn't exactly love at first sight. In fact, it was downright brutal! Fast forward to adulthood, and not only are they mated and married, but they even have an adorable daughter! How did these former delinquents go from wanting to beat each other to a pulp to falling in love?!

At 25:00 in Akasaka

Title:Creators: Hiroko NatsunoRelease: SeptemberSummary: Yuki Shirasaki finally landed his big break. But the pressure is on when he's cast alongside current superstar (and his former classmate!) Asami Hayama. Determined to do his best, Shirasaki decides to dive deep into researching playing the role of a gay man and visits a gay bar for a one-night stand. To his surprise, Hayama is there and gives Shirasaki the shock of his life by suggesting they become friends with benefits! Can Shirasaki keep his attention on the role, or will he be captivated by Hayama's good looks and irresistible charm?

Hatsukoi Note

Title:Creators: AmekiriRelease: SeptemberSummary: Shouya, a high school boy whose heart has never known romance, comes across an internet diary filled with wistful whispers of love toward the writer's same-sex crush. A photo posted to the page provides a hint as to the blog's owner: Tsubame, a fellow classmate known for being a lone wolf. Shouya realizes that his friend Ryuu is the object of the diary writer's affections, so he attempts to play matchmaker...but where will his own feelings take him in the process?

Our Sweet One-Room Apartment

Title:Creators: KamoburgerRelease: DecemberSummary: Kaname and Shima have been living together for a year. They have sex almost every day, and things are going well for the couple—at least until Kaname begins to think he's a sex addict and starts avoiding sex with Shima. Shima, on the other hand, mistakenly believes Kaname is bored of him. Will their long-awaited trip to Tokyo resolve this misunderstanding before it snowballs into an avalanche?

Source: Press releases