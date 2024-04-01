×
Voice Actor William Samples Dies

posted on by Anita Tai
Actor played roles in Master Keaton, Inuyasha, others

Image via LLA Talent's Twitter

Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported on March 9 that voice actor William Samples died on January 2.

Samples voiced Tahei Hiraga in the Master Keaton anime as well as the OVA. He also provided voices for Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter and Inu Yasha.

According to IMDb, he also voiced roles in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, and more.

Outside of voice acting, Samples played roles in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Supernatural, and Battlestar Galactica, among others.

Source: Legacy.com

