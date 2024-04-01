News
Voice Actor William Samples Dies
posted on by Anita Tai
Actor played roles in Master Keaton, Inuyasha, others
Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported on March 9 that voice actor William Samples died on January 2.
Samples voiced Tahei Hiraga in the Master Keaton anime as well as the OVA. He also provided voices for Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter and Inu Yasha.
According to IMDb, he also voiced roles in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, and more.
Outside of voice acting, Samples played roles in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Supernatural, and Battlestar Galactica, among others.
Source: Legacy.com