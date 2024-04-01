Voice Actor William Samples Dies

Image via LLA Talent's Twitter

Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported on March 9 that voice actor William Samples died on January 2.

Samples voiced Tahei Hiraga in the Master Keaton anime as well as the OVA . He also provided voices for Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter and Inu Yasha .

According to IMDb, he also voiced roles in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century , and more.

Outside of voice acting, Samples played roles in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You , Supernatural , and Battlestar Galactica , among others.



Source: Legacy.com