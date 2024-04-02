Crows Gaiden Housenka Manga Enters Final Arc

Spinoff series launched in 2017

Image via Amazon Japan © Shūhei Saitō, Hiroshi Takahashi, Akita Shoten

Shūhei Saitō 's spinoff manga of Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows series Crows Gaiden Housenka: The Beginning of Housen will enter the final arc with the 19th compiled book volume on June 7.

The series tells the origin story of the Housen Academy's Housen Killer Corps, beginning with Butta Terakado.

Saitō launched the series in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2017. Akita Shoten shipped the first volume in February 2018. The 18th volume shipped on February 7.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

