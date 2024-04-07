News
Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2023-2024
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The May issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Saturday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2023 through March 2024.
Kodansha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|23
|505,000
|2
|BLUELOCK
|24
|450,000
|3
|Space Brothers
|43
|252,000
|4
|Tokyo Revengers: Baji Keisuke Kara no Tegami
|3
|220,000
|5
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi-
|3
|210,000
|6
|What Did You Eat Yesterday?
|21
|195,000
|7
|The Fable: The Second Contact
|7
|182,000
|8
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan
|19
|166,000
|9
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
|7
|165,000
|10
|Grand Blue
|21
|155,000
|10
|Ace of Diamond Act II
|34
|155,000
|12
|Blue Period
|14
|145,000
|13
|Saint Young Men
|21
|138,000
|14
|Giant Killing
|62
|124,000
|15
|MF Ghost
|17
|122,000
Shogakukan
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|Detective Conan
|103
|630,000
|2
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|12
|600,000
|3
|Don't Call It Mystery
|13
|450,000
|4
|Black Lagoon
|13
|250,000
|5
|Aoashi
|32
|240,000
|6
|Mix
|21
|215,000
|7
|Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Maomao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō
|18
|178,000
|8
|Blue Giant Momentum
|1
|145,000
|9
|Blue Giant Explorer
|9
|140,000
|10
|Doraemon Plus
|7
|120,000
|10
|Major 2nd
|26
|120,000
|10
|Call of the Night
|16
|120,000
|10
|Firefly Wedding
|3
|120,000
|14
|Kūbo Ibuki Great Game
|10
|115,000
|15
|Komi Can't Communicate
|29
|110,000
Shueisha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|One Piece
|108
|3.2 million
|2
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|23
|1.75 million
|3
|SPY x FAMILY
|11
|1.55 million
|4
|Kingdom
|70
|950,000
|5
|My Hero Academia
|38
|815,000
|6
|Chainsaw Man
|14
|800,000
|7
|Kaiju No. 8
|10
|600,000
|8
|Oshi no Ko
|13
|500,000
|9
|One-Punch Man
|28
|480,000
|10
|World Trigger
|26
|440,000
|11
|The JOJOLands
|2
|350,000
|12
|Dragon Ball Super
|21
|295,000
|13
|Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc
|9
|215,000
|14
|Honey Lemon Soda
|24
|210,000
|14
|Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
|11
|210,000
The magazine releases this list yearly. Attack on Titan, One Piece, and Detective Conan or Silver Spoon have regularly topped the list in the last decade.
Source: Tsukuru May issue