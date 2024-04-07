×
Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2023-2024

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
One Piece, Detective Conan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime top lists

The May issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Saturday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2023 through March 2024.

Kodansha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 23 505,000
2 BLUELOCK 24 450,000
3 Space Brothers 43 252,000
4 Tokyo Revengers: Baji Keisuke Kara no Tegami 3 220,000
5 BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- 3 210,000
6 What Did You Eat Yesterday? 21 195,000
7 The Fable: The Second Contact 7 182,000
8 The Heroic Legend of Arslan 19 166,000
9 In the Clear Moonlit Dusk 7 165,000
10 Grand Blue 21 155,000
10 Ace of Diamond Act II 34 155,000
12 Blue Period 14 145,000
13 Saint Young Men 21 138,000
14 Giant Killing 62 124,000
15 MF Ghost 17 122,000


Shogakukan

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 Detective Conan 103 630,000
2 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End 12 600,000
3 Don't Call It Mystery 13 450,000
4 Black Lagoon 13 250,000
5 Aoashi 32 240,000
6 Mix 21 215,000
7 Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Maomao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō 18 178,000
8 Blue Giant Momentum 1 145,000
9 Blue Giant Explorer 9 140,000
10 Doraemon Plus 7 120,000
10 Major 2nd 26 120,000
10 Call of the Night 16 120,000
10 Firefly Wedding 3 120,000
14 Kūbo Ibuki Great Game 10 115,000
15 Komi Can't Communicate 29 110,000


Shueisha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 One Piece 108 3.2 million
2 Jujutsu Kaisen 23 1.75 million
3 SPY x FAMILY 11 1.55 million
4 Kingdom 70 950,000
5 My Hero Academia 38 815,000
6 Chainsaw Man 14 800,000
7 Kaiju No. 8 10 600,000
8 Oshi no Ko 13 500,000
9 One-Punch Man 28 480,000
10 World Trigger 26 440,000
11 The JOJOLands 2 350,000
12 Dragon Ball Super 21 295,000
13 Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc 9 215,000
14 Honey Lemon Soda 24 210,000
14 Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray 11 210,000


The magazine releases this list yearly. Attack on Titan, One Piece, and Detective Conan or Silver Spoon have regularly topped the list in the last decade.

Source: Tsukuru May issue

