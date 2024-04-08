Mama Yūyū Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Series launched on September 11

This year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Yoshihiko Hayashi 's Mama Yūyū manga on Monday. The fourth and final compiled volume will include an additional story and ships on August 2.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!

Hayashi launched the Mama Yūyū manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 41st issue on September 11. The third compiled book volume ships on July 4. The "new normal fantasy" manga is set in a world that chooses to co-exist with the Demon King, and the Hero is troubled. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both release the series in English digitally.

