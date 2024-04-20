Hookah Haze Visual Novel's Music Video Previews Nakuru Aitsuki's Theme Song

's visual novel releases for Switch, PC with English text this year

Aniplex and Acquire began streaming a theme song music video on Saturday for their Hookah Haze visual novel. The video previews Nakuru Aitsuki's theme song "Hookah, whoo!." DECO*27 produced the song and wrote the lyrics, and tepe composed and arranged the song. The song will be available on streaming platforms on April 27.

Aniplex and Acquire will release the visual novel for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2024 with Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and English text.

The visual novel's Steam listing describes the story of the "human drama adventure":

It's the year 2xxx. The inexperienced Toru Sumiki lands a job managing Hookah Haze, a new hookah lounge on the outskirts of Akihabara, where he meets three eccentric girls. The story unfolds as the girls gradually open up to him, connecting through their fondness for hookah...

Aniplex and Acquire have also opened an English website for the visual novel.

In the visual novel, players select from five types of tobacco flavors and also try to create house blends. The Daily Specials players recommend on social media affect which girls will visit the lounge.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.