HundredBurger's Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Comedy Manga Gets Anime by Shaft

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that HundredBurger's Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi (A Ninja and Assassin Living Together) manga will get an anime adaptation by Shaft, and revealed a teaser visual. The announcement did not reveal the anime adaptation's format.

HundredBurger also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

The comedy manga's story centers on Satoko, a naive(female ninja), and Konoha, a high school girl assassin. Satoko escapes from the ninja village, meets Konoha, and they start living together a life full of danger and excitement.

HundredBurger launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the fourth volume will ship on Friday. The manga was nominated in the Best Printed Manga category for the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.



