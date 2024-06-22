Idol Group Boku ga Mitakatta AOZORA Performs Give It All Anime Film's Theme Song

Sports anime about girls' boating club opens on October 25

Image via Gabatte Ikimasshoi anime's Twitter account ©がんばっていきまっしょい製作委員会

Give It All ( Ganbatte Ikimasshoi )

The idol groupannounced at a one-year anniversary concert on Saturday that the group is performing the theme song for the theatrical anime of'snovel. The 23-member group formed as "'s official rival" after 35,678 applicants nationwide auditioned in February 2023.

The novel centers on the members of a boat club at a girls high school in Matsuyama City in Ehime prefecture.

The film's title roughly translates to "let's go and give it our best" but was used as a cheer (or rallying cry) at the high school alma mater in Ehime prefecture of the original author Yoshiko Shikimura .

The film stars (character name spellings are not confirmed):

Yūhei Sakuragi ( The Relative Worlds , Ingress) is directing the film, and is also penning the script alongside Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! , The Quintessential Quintuplets ). Asako Nishida ( Love Live! School idol project , Land of the Lustrous ) is designing the characters. Studio Moe and REIRS are animating the film. The city of Matsuyama in Ehime prefecture is collaborating on the film. Shochiku will distribute the film.

The film will debut on October 25. It also screened out of competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this month.

The original novel won first prize at the "Bocchan Literary Prize" award in 1995. The novel inspired a live-action film in 1998, and a live-action series in 2005.