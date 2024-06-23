Funguild Launches New Digital Manga Magazine comic Spira f

Funguild 's isekai fantasy label Spira launched a new digital manga magazine titled comic Spira f on Saturday. With the theme "Ima koko de meguriau, isekai no 'koi' to 'bōken' ni" (Into the "love" and "adventure" of another world that we encounter here and now), the magazine initially features a one-shot story and five manga series.

Image via Spira editorial department's X/Twitter account © Funguild

Featured in the magazine's first issue cover (image above) is the one-shot manga titled "Migawari no Hanayome wa Yūga na Hitojichi Life o Mankitsu suru" (The Substitute Bride Enjoys a Carefree Hostage Life) by author Kōki Fuyutsuki ( I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine ), with illustration by Aya Makino and original character design by Jun Natsuba.

The magazine also launched five new series:

Urareta Akasabi no Hanayome wa Ryū Kishi-sama no Saiai to naru (The Sold Rusty Bride Becomes the Dragon Knight's Beloved) story & illustration by Rye Iori & Mokichi

(The Sold Rusty Bride Becomes the Dragon Knight's Beloved) story & illustration by Rye Iori & Mokichi Haikei, Yakutatazu Reijō kara Shinai naru Kishi-sama e ~Jimi na Mahō demo Anata no Yakunitatte Misemasu~ (Dear Beloved Knight, From a Useless Young Lady ~I Will Prove Useful to You Even with Just a Simple Magic~) story & illustration by Mahiro Yukii & Sora Tsuyukusa

(Dear Beloved Knight, From a Useless Young Lady ~I Will Prove Useful to You Even with Just a Simple Magic~) story & illustration by Mahiro Yukii & Sora Tsuyukusa Danzai Sareta Kusushi Reijō wa Doku o Nitte Aku o Seishimasu (The Condemned Lady Pharmacist Uses Poison to Control Evil) by Ayu Nozaki

(The Condemned Lady Pharmacist Uses Poison to Control Evil) by Ayu Nozaki Akujo ni Shitate Agerareta Hakkō Reijō no Shiawase na Konyaku Haki (The Happy Engagement of an Unfortunate Lady Who Was Made into a Villain is Called Off) story & illustration by Maya Koike & Kie Ōtsuki

(The Happy Engagement of an Unfortunate Lady Who Was Made into a Villain is Called Off) story & illustration by Maya Koike & Kie Ōtsuki Gimai ni Subete o Ubawareta noni Moto Fiancée (Jōshi) ga Dekiai shite kimasu. (My Stepsister Stole Everything From Me, But My Ex-Fiancée (Boss) Still Dotes on Me) story & illustration by Shio Niina & Rune Harusaki

The digital manga magazine will publish its second issue on July 18.

Sources: Spira editorial department's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie