Paramount+ Increases Subscriber Prices on August 20

Price changes affect existing customers from September 20

Image via Amazon

Paramount Global revealed on Monday the company will raise the prices of all tiers of its Paramount+ streaming service beginning on August 20. The new price changes will affect new customers from that date, while existing customers will have until September 20 or the first billing cycle after that date.

The Paramount+ with Showtime plan will increase from US$11.99 to US$12.99 per month for all customers. The price of the Paramount+ Essential plan will increase from US$5.99 to US$7.99 per month for all new subscribers. The Paramount+ Limited Commercial Plan will rise from US$6.99 to US$7.99 for existing customers.

The pricing of annual subscription plans will not change. The changes will also not affect current monthly subscribers of Paramount+ Essential.

Max (formerly HBO Max ) raised its prices on June 11. The monthly price for the ad-free plan rose from US$15.99 to US$16.99. The company also raised the price of the Ultimate Ad-Free tier from US$19.99 to US$20.99 per month. This marked the service's second price increase since launch, having raised the price in February 2023.

Source: Deadline (Jill Goldsmith)