HBO Max Increases Monthly Subscriber Price from US$14.99 to US$15.99

New ad-free plan pricing starts on February 11

The HBO Max streaming service revealed on Thursday that it is increasing the monthly price for the ad-free plan from US$14.99 to US$15.99, starting on February 11. Current subscribers whose next billing date falls on or after that day will pay the new monthly price.

This marks the service's first price increase since its launch.

The HBO Max streaming service launched in May 2020. The service cost US$14.99 per month at launch. It features content from other WarnerMedia brands, such as Warner Bros. , New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN , TNT , TBS , truTV, The CW , Turner Classic Movies , and Looney Tunes .

HBO Max offers GKIDS ' "entire Studio Ghibli film library." At launch, Crunchyroll (previously part of WarnerMedia), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Rooster Teeth also offered content through the service. Although Sony completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll in August 2021, Crunchyroll still has some titles on HBO Max .

Update: Fixed background info. Thanks, Mr Boobo.

Source: Email correspondence