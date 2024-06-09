HBO Max Increases Monthly Subscriber Price from US$15.99 to US$16.99

New ad-free plan pricing starts on June 11

The HBO Max streaming service revealed on Tuesday that it is increasing the monthly price for the ad-free plan from US$15.99 to US$16.99, starting on June 11.

The company will also raise the price of the Ultimate Ad-Free tier from US$19.99 to US$20.99 per month.

This marks the service's second price increase since launch, having raised the price in February 2023.

The Max With Ads plan has not changed and is still priced at US$9.99 per month.

The HBO Max streaming service launched in May 2020. The service cost US$14.99 per month at launch. It features content from other WarnerMedia brands, such as Warner Bros. , New Line, DC Entertainment , CNN , TNT , TBS , truTV, The CW , Turner Classic Movies , and Looney Tunes .

HBO Max offers GKIDS ' "entire Studio Ghibli film library." At launch, Crunchyroll (previously part of WarnerMedia), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Rooster Teeth also offered content through the service. Although Sony completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll in August 2021, Crunchyroll still has some titles on HBO Max .

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Etan Vlessing)