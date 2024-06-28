News
Manga UP! Global Launches The Otaku Love Connection Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Chiyu Amairo's manga launched on Twitter in June 2022
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global added Chiyu Amairo's The Otaku Love Connection (Otaku mo Koi mo Rensa Suru) manga in English on Saturday.
Amairo launched the manga on Twitter in June 2022. Square Enix's Gangan pixiv published it from April 2023 onwards. Manga UP! describes its story:
"The girl sitting next to me, Kakoi Yuzuru, has the cutest face. Alas, she also has an absolute stunner of a boyfriend, Kawai Chihiro. And me? Well, I'm just their biggest shipper, Otonari Wataru, living out a happy-go-lucky high school life!"
A school-life romcom revolving around an avid shipper otaku who has been blessed with killer looks for no good reason!
Square Enix shipped the manga's second compiled book volume on November 21.
Source: Email correspondence