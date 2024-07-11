AKB48 Idols' Sailor Zombie Project Listed With Anime Plans

High school horror project had spawned live-action series, manga, arcade game in 2014

Amazon's Japanese branch is listing a new edition of Isshin Inudou and Jiji & Pinch 's manga adaptation of the AKB48 idol group's Sailor Zombie project for a July 29 release. The listing teases that "an anime adaptation is launching!!?"

The "high school zombie horror" project began as a 12-episode live-action series that ran on TV Tokyo from April 19 to July 19, 2014. AKB48 members Nana Owada, Rina Kawaei , and Juri Takahashi starred as students at an all-girls high school who must try to survive and adapt in a world invaded by zombies. (In the decade since the series, all three members have left the group.) Inudou served as the project planner and chief director of the series.

The project spawned the four-volume 2014-2016 manga adaptation by the artist Jiji & Pinch and Bandai Namco Games ' 2014 arcade shooting game.



AKB48 already inspired the science-fiction series AKB0048 from Satelight in 2012.

Source: Amazon Japan