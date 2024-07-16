K Manga Licenses Ao Hatesaka's GALAXIAS for Simulpub

New chapters publish on Tuesday simultaneously with Japanese release

Kodansha 's K manga announced on X/Twitter on Tuesday that it has licensed Ao Hatesaka's GALAXIAS manga for simulpub on the platform. The first chapter debuted on Tuesday, and the website will publish new chapters on Tuesdays.

K MANGA describes the story:

It's been ten years since the assassination of the Dragon King, the land's most powerful ruler. Off in the corner of the kingdom where tailed dragonfolk dwell, Jio, a human girl, yearns for adventure and an escape from rural life. However, when she meets the mysterious, amnesiac young man Neraid, Jio's life turns upside-down! With courage and curiosity knocking on the door, the two of them find the ultimate adventure waiting for them!! A traditional battle fantasy from a rookie artist begins!!

Hatesaka entered the one-shot pilot of Galaxias in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket 's 108th Rookie Manga Award, where it won the Special Manga Award in June 2022. The serialization for the series began on the website on Wednesday.

