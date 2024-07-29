Visions of Mana Game Introduces Elemental Vessels in New Trailer

Role-playing game debuts on August 29

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer on Monday for Visions of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu Visions of Mana ), a new game in its Mana/Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series. The trailer introduces the Gnome Shovel, Lumina Lantern, and Shade Sight Elemental Vessels.

The game launches on August 29 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store .

Square Enix announced in 2021 that it was developing a new game in the series for consoles.

The game series celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. As part of the celebrations Warner Bros. Japan produced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), an anime adaptation of the Legend of Mana game. The television anime premiered in October 2022.