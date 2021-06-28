Mana Series Creator Koichi Ishii: New Mana Console Game in Development

Legend of Mana remastered version launched last week

Square Enix announced during its 30th anniversary live stream event for its Mana/Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series on Sunday that it is developing a new console game for the series.

Series creator Koichi Ishii said in response to a fan question that he will "pour all the energy that fans have given into the new game."

During the event, Square Enix also announced an anime adaptation of Legend of Mana , as well as a new smartphone game titled Seiken Densetsu: Echoes of Mana .

The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 ( Trials of Mana ) action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995. Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana ) debuted on the PlayStation in 1999.

Square Enix released a remake of the original game for PlayStation Vita as well as iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. The English version of the game simultaneously launched for iOS and Android devices under the title Adventures of Mana .

Square Enix also released Collection of Mana for Switch in English digitally in June 2019, and a physical release shipped in August 2019. The release includes the first three games in the series. The collection launched physically and digitally as Seiken Densetsu Collection for Switch in Japan in June 2017. Square Enix released its remake of Seiken Densetsu 3 as Trials of Mana for PS4, Switch, and PC in April 2020. The remastered version of Legend of Mana launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on June 24, and launched on the PC on June 25.

The Seiken Densetsu: Rise of Mana game launched for iOS and Android devices in 2014, and Square Enix released the game for PlayStation Vita in 2015.

Source: Famitsu.com