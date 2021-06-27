Square Enix Unveils Seiken Densetsu: Echoes of Mana Smartphone RPG for Global 2022 Launch

To be available in Japanese, English, German, French, Traditional Chinese, Korean

Square Enix announced on Sunday that developer WFS (Wright Flyer Studio) is developing a smartphone game for its Mana/Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series titled Seiken Densetsu: Echoes of Mana . The 2D action role-playing game will launch worldwide for iOS and Android devices in 2022 in Japanese, English, German, French, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

The free-to-play game (with in-game item purchases) will include characters from the first four games in the series. The game will let players choose between the male protagonist Kiruto (voiced by Kōtarō Nishiyama ) or the female protagonist Kirute (voiced by Hikaru Tohno ). The player will travel to lost worlds to restore them, including worlds from the game series as well as original worlds.