Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- Game Gets Western Release on November 7

Virche Evermore -Error: Salvation- launched in 2021

Aksys Games announced on Tuesday that it will release the Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- visual novel for Nintendo Switch on November 7.

Image courtesy of Aksys

The company describes the game:

On a small island called Arpéchéle grow the black flowers of misfortune called Lycoris Noirge. The people of this country are born with a curse, condemning the people to death before the age of 23. After many years of research, a method of prolonging their life spans was created by cloning their memories and bodies. Those who live forever through the memory download system are known as “Relivers” and continue to resist their short lives. Experience the new despair and salvation that awaits Ceres and her suitors in these five new tales that further explore the world of Virche Evermore.

Image via Aksys Store

Customers who pre-order the game through the Aksys online store will receive a bonus of exclusive character cards. A special 3.5" x 5" 3-piece acrylic diorama for the game is also available to order.

The new game is a fandisc for the Virche Evermore -Error: Salvation- game and includes five side stories for the original game including:

Side Story -Interlude-: Various events within the main story and other stories

Side End -Encore-: Extended pathways created by the girl called "Death"

Virche de La coda -Émotion-: Epilogues for the Despair and Salvation endings of the original game

Tradition -Drifter-: Story of the family founder who secretly guards the lycoris flowers

Virche de Le Salut -Ankou-: A new story about the Watchman of Death

Idea Factory , HYDE Inc, and Otomate launched Virche Evermore -Error: Salvation- ( Shuuen no Virche ~ErroЯ:Salvation ) in Japan in October 2021. Aksys released the game in the West last November.

Source: Press release