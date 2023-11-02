Aksys Reveals Virche Evermore -Error: Salvation- Game's Character Trailers for Lucas, Yves

Game launches in English for Switch on November 9

Aksys Games released a new character trailer on Wednesday for Lucas from the upcoming Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation- game, which comes out for the Nintendo Switch on November 9.

The company released a similar trailer for Yves on October 26.

The company describes the game:

Arpéchéle is a small island country surrounded by the sea and black flowers of misfortune called Lycoris Noirges. The people of this country are born with a curse that leads to death at the age of 23. The people of the country lament and oppose their short-lived fates. And after many years of research, a system was created—a “memory download” system where the body that dies by age 23 is discarded, and only the memories live on. Those who live forever through memory download are known as “relivers” and continue to resist their short lives. Meanwhile, there was a girl known as “Death,” as everyone she is involved with dies before the curse can consume them. Just as she is about to end her own life in regret, a mysterious man who calls himself the “Watchman of Death” appears before her. Under the watchman's guidance, the girl will approach the truth of the various mysteries of death that haunts this country, whether she likes it or not, and without knowing that despair is the fate that awaits those who are loved by "Death".

The game features a voice cast including Sōma Saitō , Daisuke Hirakawa , Kōhei Amasaki , Yoshimasa Hosoya , Taku Yashiro , and others.

Aksys previously released a trailer for the game in 2022.

Idea Factory , HYDE Inc, and Otomate launched Shuuen no Virche ~ErroЯ:Salvation in Japan in October 2021.