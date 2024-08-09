Taking Care of God Artist Jun Yokoyama's Mami-chan Manga Ends on September 2

Manga launched in October 2022

Image via Amazon © Jun Yokoyama, Shonengahosha

Young King Bull

Mari-chan

The first 2024 issue of'smagazine (the first issue of the magazine's new bimonthly schedule) revealed on Monday that'smanga will end with its next chapter, which will appear in the magazine's third issue on September 2. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship in October.

The manga centers on 74-year-old Mami Inaba, who has been running a diner in a sleepy port town for 20 years. But when a nearby newly-opened apartment building also has a shopping mall within walking distance, she finds that there has been little foot traffic toward her diner. When she has a chance encounter with a supposedly-missing famous actress Hijiri Umakoshi, the pair begin to form a plan to revive Mami's struggling business.

Yokoyama launched the manga in Young King Bull in October 2022. Shonengahosha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 26.

Jun Yokoyama drew a manga adaptation of Liu Cixin 's Taking Care of God novel in Kadokawa 's web manga site Comic Hu from June 2022 to January 2023. Yen Press released the manga in English.

Source: Young King Bull issue 1





