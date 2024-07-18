News
Young King Bull Magazine Changes to Bimonthly Schedule
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The August issue of Shonengahosha's Young King BULL magazine revealed on July 4 that the magazine will switch to a bimonthly schedule, publishing a new issue on the first and third Monday of every month. The first issue of the magazine under the new schedule will be on August 5.
The magazine previously had a monthly schedule, usually releasing on the fourth day of every month.
Shonengahosha debuted the magazine's first ever issue on August 4, 2018.
Other magazines in Shonengahosha's Young King family include the Young King magazine itself, Young King Ours, Young King Ours GH, Young King BLACK, and the web magazine Young King Lambda.
Source: Young King BULL August issue