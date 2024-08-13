Narenare -Cheer for you!- Anime Casts Kana Ichinose

Ichinose appears as Mari Aieda in 7th episode on Sunday

The official website of P.A. Works and DMM.com 's original television anime Narenare -Cheer for you!- ( Nanare Hananare ) revealed on Tuesday that the series has cast Kana Ichinose as Mari Aieda, a second year and member of Takanosaki High School's A Team cheerleading group. A very caring senior, she helps her juniors not only in cheerleading, but also in their studies. Ichinose's character will appear in the anime's seventh episode on Sunday.

Kana Ichinose as Mari Aieda

Image via Nanare Hananare anime's website © なれなれプロジェクト/菜なれ花なれ製作委員会

The anime premiered on July 7 onat 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT), and is streaming on theandstreaming services in Japan. streams the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

The original coming-of-age story anime depicts the various ways six high school girls — with different talent, personalities, and hobbies — find support in their lives. The teaser visual at right shows the lead characters against the backdrop of a city in Gunma Prefecture .

The anime's six main characters perform the opening theme song "Cheer for you!" and the ending theme song "with," as "PoMPoMs." YUZU duo member Yūjin Kitagawa is the producer, writer, and composer of the anime's theme songs. Composer Naoki Tani ( HANO ) is in charge for the anime's music, and music producer Yōhei Kisara is in charge of the soundtrack, insert songs , and music production.

Koudai Kakimoto ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , BanG Dream! ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Tomomi Takada ( Komada - A Whisky Family ), a veteran P.A. Works key animator and inbetweener , drew the original character design concepts, while Kanami Sekiguchi ( Shirobako , Ya Boy Kongming! ) and Nana Miura ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) are both designing those characters for animation and serving as chief animation directors. Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana , and Midori Gotou are writing the scripts. P.A. Works and DMM.com are credited as producers.

Naomi Nakano is the color designer, and Yūsuke Takeda , Tsukasa Kakizakai , and GK Sales are the art directors. Haruki Suzuki is the 3D director, Kōhei Asahi is the director of photography, Tomomi Umetsu at EditZ is editing, and Takumi Itō is the sound director.