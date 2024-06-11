Narenare -Cheer for you!- Anime's Full Promo Video Unveils More Cast & July 7 Debut; Previews Theme Songs

The official website of P.A. Works and DMM.com 's original television anime Narenare -Cheer for you!- ( Nanare Hananare revealed on Tuesday four more cast members, the key visual, full promotional video, and July 7 premiere of the anime. The video previews the opening theme song "Cheer for you!" and ending theme song "with," as performed by the anime's six main characters as "PoMPoMs."

The anime's newly announced cast are:

Azusa Tadokoro as Noichigo Izawa

Yūna Kitahara as Hana Nabatame

Rikako Aida as Hiiragi Kanzaki

Yū Serizawa as Miyabi Kushida

The anime will premiere on July 7 on TV Tokyo at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT), and it will stream on the d Anime Store and DMM TV streaming services in Japan . The anime will then run on AT-X on July 10. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Image via Nanare Hananare anime's website © なれなれプロジェクト/菜なれ花なれ製作委員会

The anime stars:

The original coming-of-age story anime depicts the various ways six high school girls — with different talent, personalities, and hobbies — find support in their lives. The teaser visual at right shows the lead characters against the backdrop of a city in Gunma Prefecture .

YUZU duo member Yūjin Kitagawa is the producer, writer, and composer of the anime's theme songs. Composer Naoki Tani ( HANO ) is in charge for the anime's music, and music producer Yōhei Kisara is in charge of the soundtrack, insert songs , and music production.

Koudai Kakimoto ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , BanG Dream! ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Tomomi Takada ( Komada - A Whisky Family ), a veteran P.A. Works key animator and inbetweener , drew the original character design concepts, while Kanami Sekiguchi ( Shirobako , Ya Boy Kongming! ) and Nana Miura ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) are both designing those characters for animation and serving as chief animation directors. Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana , and Midori Gotou are writing the scripts. P.A. Works and DMM.com are credited as producers.

Naomi Nakano is the color designer, and Yūsuke Takeda , Tsukasa Kakizakai , and GK Sales are the art directors. Haruki Suzuki is the 3D director, Kōhei Asahi is the director of photography, Tomomi Umetsu at EditZ is editing, and Takumi Itō is the sound director.