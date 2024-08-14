Shojo Null Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Series launched in August 2023

Akima revealed on X/Twitter on Friday that the Shojo Null manga series will end in four more chapters. Akima illustrates the series and Kanae Nakanishi pens the story.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

With the proliferation of organic robots called Gijins, humanity is enjoying prosperity in 23rd century Tokyo. But when a young man named Riaha meets a certain Gijin, he uncovers the dark truth of the world! From the creators of Hiasobi Domei!

Akima and Nakanishi launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in August 2023. Shueisha shipped the second compiled book volume on April 4. Volume three ships on September 4. Viz licensed the series, and will release the first volume digitally on December 24.