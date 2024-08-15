K Manga Adds Ship of Theseus, Longing for Home Manga

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Toshiya Higashimoto, Kodansha

Theseus no Fune

Bōkyō Tarō

'sservice announced on Tuesday and Wednesday that it has added's) and's) manga to the service.

Indonesian publisher M&C! licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

In 1989, the suspect of a mass murder by cyanide poisoning at an elementary school in Otousu village was arrested. The young man never confessed to the crime. 28 years passed. A young man named Shin visited Otousu, determined to investigate the case more thoroughly. When he arrived at what was supposed to be an abandoned village, he realized that he had been transported back in time 28 years, six months before the mass murder is committed.

Higashimoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in June 2017, and ended it in June 2019. Kodansha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Angoulême International Comics Festival nominated the manga two times for Best Comic in 2019 and 2021.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Toshiya Higashimoto, Kodansha

Longing for Home

Yamada'scenters on a man who, in searching for an ideal life and a reason to live, ends up traveling to the beginning of human history.

Yamada launched the manga on Kodansha 's D Morning manga web site in September 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume on June 21.

Yamada launched the Hyouge Mono manga in Morning in 2005, and the series ended in November 2018. Kodansha published 25 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2011.