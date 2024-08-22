Manga UP! Global Licenses Falling for Her Secret Side Manga

Manga adaptation originally launched in February 2022

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service announced on Friday it has licensed Ataru 's manga adaptation of Gozennoryokucha 's Falling for Her Secret Side ( Ore wa Shiranai Uchi ni Gakkō Ichi no Bishōjo o Kudoite Itarashii ) light novel series for the platform.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

The company describes the story:

Unassuming bookworm Tanaka Minato never imagined he'd cross paths with the cold beauty of his high school, Saito Rena. But after a chance encounter reveals their shared love of books, they start meeting in secret, bonding over literary discussions. To fund his hobby, Minato works part-time in disguise to avoid breaking the school's no-job policy. At work, he often seeks advice from his co-worker, Hiiragi Rena, about his peculiar situation. Yet, something about Hiiragi feels strangely familiar...

Gozennoryokucha launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in May 2020. Hobby Japan published the fifth and final novel volume in June 2023.

Ataru launched the manga adaptation of the series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online platform in February 2022. Square Enix shipped the fifth compiled book volume on July 11.



Source: E-mail correspondence