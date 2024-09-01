The Helpful Fox Senko-san Manga Gets Game for Switch, iOS, Android on September 5

Senko-san to Issho launches for Switch, iOS, Android September 5

The official X/Twitter account for manga creator Rimukoro announced on Saturday the The Helpful Fox Senko-san manga will get a game titled Senko-san to Issho (Together with Senko) for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on September 5.

The game is a simulation game where players can enjoy a daily life at home with the titular fox from the series.

Funimation streamed the anime series and described the adaptation of Rimukoro 's "healing comedy" manga Sewayaki Kitsune no Senko-san :

Sometimes the cure to a hard day's work is the tender love and care of…a fox girl?! Salaryman Nakano's stressful life is suddenly intruded upon by the fox, Senko-san, who is eager to help him heal his exhaustion. Whether she's cooking, cleaning, or finding other ways to care for Nakano, she's there to take away his stress!

Crunchyroll also streamed the anime with English subtitles.

The series premiered in Japan in April 2019.

Rimukoro launched the Sewayaki Kitsune no Senko-san ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) manga on Comic Newtype in October 2017. The manga ranked #16 in the web manga category of Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018. The manga's 12th volume shipped in February 2023.

Rimukoro launched the Kimi no Love wo Misetekure! (Show Me Your Love!) manga in April 2023.