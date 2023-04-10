The Helpful Fox Senko-san's Author Rimukoro Launches New Manga

Kimi no Love wo Misetekure! launched on Friday

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype manga website published the first chapter of Rimukoro 's new manga titled Kimi no Love wo Misetekure! (Show Me Your Love!) on Friday.

© KADOKAWA CORPORATION 2023, Rimukoro

The story centers on a famous manga author and popular high school girl named Komichi Shijō. She writes a hit love comedy manga, but she actually does not know how it is like to fall in love. Because of this, she falls into a slump and is unable to write her manga. One day, she accidentally witnesses a guy's failed love confession in school, which inspires her to write again. She asks the guy to confess again, but this time with her help. Komichi's investigation about true love begins.

Rimukoro launched the Sewayaki Kitsune no Senko-san ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) manga on Comic Newtype in October 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 10. The manga ranked #16 in the web manga category of Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2019 and has 12 episodes.

Source: Comic Newtype