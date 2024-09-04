Fuji TV, Studio DLE Create Original Short Anime Pochaazu

Anime featuring plump, chubby animals premieres this fall

Fuji TV announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with animation studio DLE to produce the original short comedy anime Pochaazu (based on the Japanese slang for plump or chubby), which will premiere this fall.

Image via Comic Natalie © ぽちゃーズ製作委員会

The short anime will feature plump and chubby "Pocha" animals such as a Pocha-kirin (giraffe), Pocha-zō (elephant), and Pocha-kame (turtle).

The short anime's director, scriptwriter, and character designer is YouTube animator Sorotani ( Dokonjo Gaeru Yanen short skit spinoff anime).

The anime will air this fall on Fuji TV . It will stream on FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) and on other websites and will also play on digital signages.

The Pochazu short anime is the first project of Fuji TV and DLE 's partnership to develop and create business through original IP.

Sources: Fuji TV, Comic Natalie