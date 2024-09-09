The Wing of Madoola, 53 Stations of the Tokaido, Ripple Island Famicom Games Launch in English for Switch

1980s titles release in English for 1st time on Switch online store

Nintendo added English editions of Sunsoft 's The Wing of Madoola ( Madoola no Tsubasa ), Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations of the Tokaido ( Kanshakudama Nage Kantarō no Tōkaidō Gojūsan-tsugi ), and Ripple Island games to its online store on Friday. This is the first time the titles are getting English releases. The Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection collection retails for US$9.99 but is currently on sale for US$7.99.

The games feature English localization, save states, the ability to rewind, a CRT filter, a gallery mode, and multiple aspect ratios and borders. Red Art Games published the game collection.

The games originally launched for Famicom. The Wing of Madoola launched in December 1986, Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations of the Tokaido launched in July 1986, and Ripple Island launched in January 1988.