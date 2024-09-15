×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Voice & Stories Project Has Anime, Game in the Works

posted on by Egan Loo
Story about competitors in stage recitals by Ko Nakamura (BanG Dream!, D4DJ)

The first anniversary event for the Voice & Stories project revealed on Sunday that the project has anime and game adaptations in the works.

1500x500-12
Image via Voice & Stories project's X/Twitter account
© Suteki-Contents co.,ltd

Ko Nakamura, the original story creator of the BanG Dream! and D4DJ projects, conceived Voice & Stories as a new multimedia project in which fans can enjoy the themes of "character x stage recitals" through "engaging original characters." The story follows several trios of idiosyncratic characters who create original scripts to compete in a stage recital contests.

The trios include, from left to right in the image above, Dandelion (Mikoi Sasaki as Rin Suzunari, Chiharu as Hinata Asahina, Seina Katō as Izumi Izumiya) and Cybersphere (Emi Uema as Shino Akeyama, Akari Ishizuka as Kanon Aino, Ayaka Ōta as Nadeshiko Amato).

The artist amehal designed the characters, and Akihiro Yoshida and Suteki Music composed the music. The project held its first event in September 2023.

Source: Voice & Stories 1st anniversary event (Sarah Nelkin)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives