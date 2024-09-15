Voice & Stories Project Has Anime, Game in the Works

The first anniversary event for the Voice & Stories project revealed on Sunday that the project has anime and game adaptations in the works.

Ko Nakamura , the original story creator of the BanG Dream! and D4DJ projects, conceived Voice & Stories as a new multimedia project in which fans can enjoy the themes of "character x stage recitals" through "engaging original characters." The story follows several trios of idiosyncratic characters who create original scripts to compete in a stage recital contests.

The trios include, from left to right in the image above, Dandelion ( Mikoi Sasaki as Rin Suzunari, Chiharu as Hinata Asahina, Seina Katō as Izumi Izumiya) and Cybersphere ( Emi Uema as Shino Akeyama, Akari Ishizuka as Kanon Aino, Ayaka Ōta as Nadeshiko Amato).

The artist amehal designed the characters, and Akihiro Yoshida and Suteki Music composed the music. The project held its first event in September 2023.