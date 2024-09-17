Live-Action Mr. Yano's ordinary days Film's New Teaser Unveils More Cast, Travis Japan's Insert Song

Mizuho Shiromiya, Ria Niinuma, Keigo Itō, Ayame Tsutsui co-star in November 15 film

The staff for the live-action film of Yui Tamura 's Mr. Yano's ordinary days ( Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi ) manga unveils a new teaser trailer and an updated poster visual on Wednesday. Both the teaser and the visual announced more cast members and the insert song "Staying with you" by Travis Japan.

The newly announced cast members are:

Mizuho Shiromiya as Izumi

Ria Niinuma as Mei

Keigo Itō as Tanaka

Ayame Tsutsui as Okamoto

The film will open on November 15.

stars as the titular Tsuyoshi Yano in the live-action film.plays Kiyoko Yoshida.plays Yūdai Hashiba.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the live-action film. Noriaki Sugihara , Kei Watanabe , and Hajime Ibuki are penning the script. Nobuaki Nobusawa is composing the music.

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concern for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

In addition to the live-action film, the manga is inspiring an anime.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 14.

