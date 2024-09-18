Seven Seas Licenses Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya, It Takes More Than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love, 2 More Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following manga titles, and audiobook:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya : The Complete Manga Collection

Title:Author(s):Release Date: February 2025 (single omnibus volume)Summary: Illya might be rich, but she's just like any other elementary school girl—she has a secret crush and loves magical girl anime. But when a magical “Kaleidostick” wand named Ruby tricks her into signing a contract, Illya becomes a magical girl herself! Illya's peaceful days might be over, but her fight to save the world has only just begun.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title:mangaAuthor(s):Release Date: February 2025 (volume 1)Summary: Sana, a fan of the influencer Kanato, who is rumored to attend the same high school, finally encounters him only to find out he's on the verge of expulsion! Determined to prevent this, Sana takes on the role of managing his social media. From holding hands to hugs and almost kisses... Days filled with an excessive supply of sweet thrills beyond his handsome face are about to begin.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title:mangaAuthor(s):Release Date: February 2025 (volume 1,imprint)Summary: Many children of the rich and famous grace the halls of Seisouin Academy High School, but one girl stands head and shoulders above the rest! Tamamori Reika is perfection personified, blessed with beauty, brains, and an amazing figure. She's the president of the academy's drama club, and alongside her younger male clubmate, Tsukida Souji, works day after day to hone her skills. However, this perfect girl harbors a secret—she's a total pervert who can barely control herself! Can she make it through the school day without blowing, or losing, her top?!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Fake Fact Lips

Title:mangaAuthor(s):Release Date: March 2025 (single volume,Label imprint)Summary: Ryou and Zen are two men who hate to lose–especially to each other. From high school rivals to rival co-workers, these two men have always been locked in fierce competition. They've competed over grades, sports, and even the number of Valentine's chocolates received! And now that they're salesmen at the same company, their rivalry has reignited. One night, while out for drinks, the two begin arguing about who's more experienced in love. Suddenly, their newest competition is set: the winner is whoever makes the other fall in love with them first! But will this competition of hearts really lead to a win or something far more complicated?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Fake Fact Lips BREAK The Complete Manga Collection

Machi Suehiro

BL

Title:Author(s):Release Date: August 2025 (single omnibus volume,Label imprint)Summary: Ryou and Zen are two men who hate to lose–especially to each other. From high school rivals to rival co-workers, these two men have always been locked in fierce competition. They've competed over grades, sports, and even the number of Valentine's chocolates received! And now that they're salesmen at the same company, their rivalry has reignited. One night, while out for drinks, the two begin arguing about who's more experienced in love. Suddenly, their newest competition is set: the winner is whoever makes the other fall in love with them first! But will this competition of hearts really lead to a win or something far more complicated?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title:audiobookAuthor(s):Release Date: October 3 (volume 1, Siren imprint)Summary: Kaori lives in an otherworldly bookstore with her adoptive father. Together, they provide books to the strange denizens of the spirit realm. But Kaori's peaceful days come to an end when she rescues an injured boy from the streets--a human, like her, from the mortal realm. The boy's name is Suimei, and he's an exorcist, the natural enemy of all spirits. Can Kaori convince Suimei that the line between human and spirit is far hazier than he thinks? A touching supernatural tale where humanity and Japanese folklore intertwine!

Seven Seas also licensed Choi Rome and Spoon's King the Land webtoon/ manhwa series, with the first volume slated for February 2025.

Source: Press release