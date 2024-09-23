ONE, Kiyoto Shitara's Bugego Manga Gets Serialization in Ultra Jump Magazine

The October issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on September 19 that it will serialize manga creators ONE ( One-Punch Man , Mob Psycho 100 ) and Kiyoto Shitara 's ( Katagimodoshi ) Bugego manga starting in the magazine's next issue on October 19.

Image via Ultra Jump magazine's website © Shueisha

Image via Kiyoto Shitara's Twitter account © ONE, Kiyoto Shitara, Shueisha

Young Jump Dai Ichiwa

The pair published the manga's first chapter in the first volume of themagazine supplement in April 2023, and the second chapter on January 18.

The Young Jump Dai Ichiwa magazine supplement, whose title literally translates to " Young Jump Chapter One," consists of a collection of "first chapters" for manga that their creators envision to be serialized, and readers vote on which manga gets an actual serialization in the main Weekly Yong Jump magazine. Bugego was not part of that contest, but nevertheless ran a "first chapter" concept in the supplement.

ONE launched the Mob Psycho 100 manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday service in 2012 and later on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014. He ended the series in December 2017 with 16 volumes. The manga has inspired three television anime seasons, the third of which premiered in October 2022. The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered on Netflix in Japan in January 2018 and outside Japan in May 2018.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Shueisha will publish the manga's 32nd compiled book volume on November 1. Viz Media will publish the manga's 29th volume on November 5. The first season of the manga's anime adaptation aired in Japan from October to December 2015. The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. The anime will have a third season. The entertainment industry news website Deadline reported in June 2022 that that Sony Pictures is setting up Justin Lin to direct a live-action film adaptation of the manga.