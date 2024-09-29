Tower of God Season 2 Casts Hidenori Takahashi, Chiaki Kobayashi

Takahashi, Kobayashi play Reflejo, Po Bidau Gustang

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Tower of God anime unveiled two more cast members and a new key visual for the second part of the second season on Sunday. The two characters appear in episode 13, which aired on the same day.

Image via Comic Natalie

Hidenori Takahashi plays Reflejo (left in the image above) and Chiaki Kobayashi plays Po Bidau Gustang (right).

The new season debuted on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS territories.

The cast members for the season include:

In addition, Saori Hayami returns as Rachel.

©Tower of God 2 Animation Partners

) is serving as chief director for the new season, and Kei Suzuki is replacing as the director at instead of) is back in charge of the series scripts, and is also co-writing the scripts with added writers and is returning from the first season to design the characters, this time with) and. Kitazawa is also the chief animation director. is returning to compose the music.

NiziU performed the season's first opening theme song "Rise Up" and ending theme song "Believe."

Stray Kids will perform new opening and ending songs for the second season of the anime. The songs will appear in the anime starting on October 6.

The first season debuted on Crunchyroll on April 2020, and premiered in Japan on the same day. That season had 13 episodes. The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010, then launched the digital comic on WEBTOON in English in July 2014.

