For Whom the Alchemist Exists Game Ends Service on November 28

Game launched in January 2016, inspired 2019 anime film

Image via Gumi © FgG

The official website forsmartphone game announced last Thursday that the game will end service on November 28.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in January 2016, and launched for browsers in September 2017.

The game is a tactical role-playing game centered on seven characters and themed around the seven deadly sins. The game is set in the continent of Babe , where the Tower of Babel looms large over seven nations. After the invention of alchemy led to its use as a tool of war that brought humanity to the brink of extinction, the seven nations struck an uneasy peace that led to a prohibition on alchemy for hundreds of years since. In the Continental Year 911, the nation of Lustrice broke the pact by assembling an army bolstered by alchemy, with ambitions of conquest over the continent. Led by Envylia, the six nations allied and struck down the rogue nation, casting alchemy once again to darkness. But 20 years after the war, alchemy once again begins to cause chaos in the land.

The game inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in June 2019. Macross franchise co-creator Shōji Kawamori served as chief director on the project.