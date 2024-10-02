News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 29-October 5
posted on by Alex Mateo
Show Time! 2, Outbreak Company anime; Otaku Vampire's Love Bite, Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Outbreak Company Season 1 BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|October 1
|Show Time! 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Ascendent Animation
|US$24.99
|October 1
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blade of the Moon Princess Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|Bless GN 3Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Blue Box GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 1
|A Condition Called Love GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 1
|Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 1
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|GAME: Between the Suits GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 1
|The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|October 1
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Imaginary GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 1
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 1
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Marriage Toxin GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|October 1
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|My Hero Academia GN 39Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 3Please
|Inklore
|US$12.99
|October 1
|My Wife Has No Emotion GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 1
|Plus-Sized Elf GN 7 (rerelease)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 1
|Rainbow Days GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$13.00
|October 1
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 1
|Time Stop Hero GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 1
|Triage X GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|October 1
|Uncle From Another World GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 1
|The Valiant Must Fall GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 1
|Vampire Knight: Memories GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 1
|Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|October 1
|WIND BREAKER GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 1
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$28:00
|October 1
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blade of the Moon Princess GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Bless GN 3Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 1
|Blue Box GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Chihayafuru GN 46Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 1
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 1
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 2
|Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 1
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|GAME: Between the Suits GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|October 1
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Imaginary GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Let's Eat Together, Aki and Haru GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|October 1
|Life GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 1
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Marriage Toxin GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|My Hero Academia GN 39Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 3Please
|Inklore
|US$9.99
|October 1
|My Wife Has No Emotion GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Rainbow Days GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 1
|That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|October 1
|Those Snow White Notes GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 1
|Time Stop Hero GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Triage X GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Uncle From Another World GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 1
|The Valiant Must Fall GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Vampire Knight: Memories GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 1
|Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|October 1
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 1
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 1
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 1
|A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 1
|Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|October 1
|You Can Have My Back Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|October 1
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You: Secret Love Story NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 1
|An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 3
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 1
|Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 1
|You Can Have My Back Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 3
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE+ PS5, Xbox Series X, PC gameCite
|Spike Chunsoft
|US$59.99
|October 1
|Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|October 3
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.