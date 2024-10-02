×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 29-October 5

posted on by Alex Mateo
Show Time! 2, Outbreak Company anime; Otaku Vampire's Love Bite, Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Outbreak Company Season 1 BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 October 1
Show Time! 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Ascendent Animation US$24.99 October 1

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade of the Moon Princess Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
Bless GN 3Cite Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 1
Blue Box GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 1
A Condition Called Love GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 1
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 1
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 1
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
GAME: Between the Suits GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 1
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 October 1
The Great Snake's Bride GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
Imaginary GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
Kaiju No. 8 GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 1
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 1
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
Marriage Toxin GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island GN 1 (hardcover)Please Vertical US$19.95 October 1
Moriarty the Patriot GN 17Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
My Hero Academia GN 39Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 3Please Inklore US$12.99 October 1
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 1
Plus-Sized Elf GN 7 (rerelease)Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 1
Rainbow Days GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$13.00 October 1
Tamon’s B-Side GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 15Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 1
Time Stop Hero GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 1
Triage X GN 27Please Yen Press US$14.00 October 1
Uncle From Another World GN 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 1
The Valiant Must Fall GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 1
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 1
Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 October 1
WIND BREAKER GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 1
Yowamushi Pedal GN 8Please Yen Press US$28:00 October 1

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade of the Moon Princess GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
Bless GN 3Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 1
Blue Box GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
Chihayafuru GN 46Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 1
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 1
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 2
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 1
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
GAME: Between the Suits GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 October 1
The Great Snake's Bride GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
Imaginary GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Kaiju No. 8 GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Let's Eat Together, Aki and Haru GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 October 1
Life GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 1
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Marriage Toxin GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
Moriarty the Patriot GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
My Hero Academia GN 39Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 3Please Inklore US$9.99 October 1
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Rainbow Days GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
Tamon’s B-Side GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 1
That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 October 1
Those Snow White Notes GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 1
Time Stop Hero GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Triage X GN 27Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 1
Uncle From Another World GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 1
The Valiant Must Fall GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 1
Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 October 1

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 1
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 October 1
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 October 1
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 1
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 9Please Yen Press US$16.00 October 1
You Can Have My Back Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 October 1

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You: Secret Love Story NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 1
An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 3
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 1
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 1
You Can Have My Back Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 3

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE+ PS5, Xbox Series X, PC gameCite Spike Chunsoft US$59.99 October 1
Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$59.99 October 3


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
