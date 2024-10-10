×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 6-12

posted on by Alex Mateo
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Otaku no Video anime; Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated, Monster Marriage Shop manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1 BDPlease Warner Home Video US$39.99 October 8
Classroom For Heroes BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 October 8
Otaku no Video BDAnimeNewsNetwork AnimEigo US$19.95 October 8
Ouran High School Host Club BDPlease Crunchyroll US$34.99 October 8
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead BDPlease Warner Home Video US$44.98 October 8
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Limited Edition BDPlease Warner Home Video US$69.99 October 8

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 3Cite Vertical US$13.95 October 8
Case Closed GN 92AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 8
Cinderella Closet GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 8
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 October 8
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 8
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 October 8
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 8
How My Daddies Became Mates GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 8
How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 8
I Can't Refuse S GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
I Was Sold Dirt Cheap, But My Power Level Is Off the Charts GN 1Please One Peace Books US$13.95 October 8
I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 8
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 October 8
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 8
Kemono Jihen GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 31Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
Koyoharu Gotouge Before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GNPlease Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
Monster Marriage Shop GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 8
My Dearest Patrolman GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 8
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 October 8
Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
Parallel Paradise GN 19Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 8
Pupposites Attract GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 8
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 8
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 8
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 26Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
Stigmata: Love Bites GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 8
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 8
Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 October 8
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 8
When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 8
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 10Please Vertical US$12.95 October 8
Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 8

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 8
The Betrayed Woman's Prince GN 1Cite Hakusensha US$8.99 October 10
Bite Into Me GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Hakusensha US$8.99 October 10
A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Bootsleg GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Case Closed GN 92Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 8
Cinderella Closet GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
The Cursed Prince's Servant GN 1Please Hakusensha US$8.99 October 10
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 October 8
Gang King GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Giant Killing GN 45Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
He's Expecting GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$4.99 October 8
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
How My Daddies Became Mates GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 8
How to Repair a Broken Cup GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
I Can't Refuse S GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 8
I Have a Crush at Work GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 8
I Was Sold Dirt Cheap, But My Power Level Is Off the Charts GN 1Please One Peace Books US$13.95 October 8
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 9
I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 October 8
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 8
Kemono Jihen GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 31Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 8
Koyoharu Gotouge Before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 October 8
A Lovestruck Cat Wants to Be Petted GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 October 8
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Mizuki-senpai's Love Fortune-Telling GN 1Please Hakusensha US$8.99 October 10
Monster Marriage Shop GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 1Please Seven Seas US$8.99 October 8
My Dearest Patrolman GN 2Please Seven Seas US$6.99 October 8
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 October 8
Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 8
Parallel Paradise GN 19Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
Parasyte Reversi GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Pupposites Attract GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Sketchy GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 8
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 8
Spread Your Wings and Fly GNPlease KUMA US$9.99 October 9
Stigmata: Love Bites GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 8
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 10Please Vertical US$10.99 October 8
When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 8
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 9
Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 8
Your Tears are Mine GN 1Please Hakusensha US$8.99 October 10

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 20Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 October 8
The Mimosa Confessions Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 October 8
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$15.99 October 8
Witch and Mercenary Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 8

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 20Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 10
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 October 10

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$69.99 October 11
Metaphor: ReFantazio PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite Atlus US$69.99 October 11
Silent Hill 2PS5, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Konami US$69.99 October 8
Transformers: Galactic Trials Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Outright Games US$39.99 October 11


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 29-October 5
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives