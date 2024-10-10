News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 6-12
posted on by Alex Mateo
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Otaku no Video anime; Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated, Monster Marriage Shop manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1 BDPlease
|Warner Home Video
|US$39.99
|October 8
|Classroom For Heroes BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|October 8
|Otaku no Video BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|AnimEigo
|US$19.95
|October 8
|Ouran High School Host Club BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$34.99
|October 8
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead BDPlease
|Warner Home Video
|US$44.98
|October 8
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Limited Edition BDPlease
|Warner Home Video
|US$69.99
|October 8
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 3Cite
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|October 8
|Case Closed GN 92AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 8
|Cinderella Closet GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 8
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 8
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 8
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|October 8
|How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 8
|How My Daddies Became Mates GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 8
|How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 8
|I Can't Refuse S GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|I Was Sold Dirt Cheap, But My Power Level Is Off the Charts GN 1Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|October 8
|I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 8
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|October 8
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 8
|Kemono Jihen GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 8
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|Koyoharu Gotouge Before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|Monster Marriage Shop GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 8
|My Dearest Patrolman GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 8
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|October 8
|Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|Parallel Paradise GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 8
|Pupposites Attract GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 8
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 8
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 8
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|Stigmata: Love Bites GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 8
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 8
|Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|October 8
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 8
|When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 8
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|October 8
|Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 8
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 8
|The Betrayed Woman's Prince GN 1Cite
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|October 10
|Bite Into Me GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|October 10
|A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Bootsleg GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Case Closed GN 92Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 8
|Cinderella Closet GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|The Cursed Prince's Servant GN 1Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|October 10
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Gang King GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Giant Killing GN 45Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|He's Expecting GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$4.99
|October 8
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|How My Daddies Became Mates GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 8
|How to Repair a Broken Cup GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|I Can't Refuse S GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 8
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 8
|I Was Sold Dirt Cheap, But My Power Level Is Off the Charts GN 1Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|October 8
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 9
|I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|October 8
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 8
|Kemono Jihen GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 8
|Koyoharu Gotouge Before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 8
|A Lovestruck Cat Wants to Be Petted GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|October 8
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Mizuki-senpai's Love Fortune-Telling GN 1Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|October 10
|Monster Marriage Shop GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|October 8
|My Dearest Patrolman GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|October 8
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|October 8
|Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 8
|Parallel Paradise GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|Parasyte Reversi GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Pupposites Attract GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Sketchy GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 8
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 8
|Spread Your Wings and Fly GNPlease
|KUMA
|US$9.99
|October 9
|Stigmata: Love Bites GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 8
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|October 8
|When the Villainess Seduces the Main Heroine GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 8
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 9
|Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 8
|Your Tears are Mine GN 1Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|October 10
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 20Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|October 8
|The Mimosa Confessions Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 8
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|October 8
|Witch and Mercenary Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 8
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 20Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 10
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 10
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$69.99
|October 11
|Metaphor: ReFantazio PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite
|Atlus
|US$69.99
|October 11
|Silent Hill 2PS5, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Konami
|US$69.99
|October 8
|Transformers: Galactic Trials Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Outright Games
|US$39.99
|October 11
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history