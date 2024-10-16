×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 13-19

posted on by Alex Mateo
NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, Panzer World Galient anime; Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Afro Samurai: Director's Cut BDPlease Crunchyroll US$19.96 October 15
NieR:Automata Ver1.1a BD 1Cite Aniplex of America US$149.98 October 15
My Hero Academia Season 5 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$32.96 October 15
One Piece Collection 35 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$39.98 October 15
Panzer World Galient BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 October 15
Vinland Saga Season 2 Part 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 October 15
Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files Seasons 1-2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$41.82 October 15
Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files Seasons 3-4 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$41.82 October 15

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 15
Assorted Entanglements GN 6Cite Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
The Barbarian's Bride GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 October 15
Blade & Bastard GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 15
Bungō Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
A Certain Magical Index GN 29Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Chained Soldier GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Dandadan GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 15
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 15
H.P. Lovecraft's The Call of Cthulhu GNPlease Dark Horse US$19.99 October 15
holoX MEETing! GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Honey Lemon Soda GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Honey Trap Shared House GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Interspecies Reviewers GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Is the order a rabbit? GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 15
Kakegurui twin GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Laid-Back Camp GN 15Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Lethal Dose of Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 15
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 15
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 October 15
A Man and His Cat GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 October 15
Mint Chocolate GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 15
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 13Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 15
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$13.00 October 15
My New Life as a Cat GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 15
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 15
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Orc Eroica GN 5Please Yen Press US$16.00 October 15
Overlord GN 19Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 15
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Record of Ragnarok GN 12Please Viz Media US$14.99 October 15
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Shy GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Sketchy GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 15
Slasher Maidens GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Snowball Earth GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 15
Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Succubus and Hitman GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 October 15
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun: Second Stall GN Box Set 2Please Yen Press US$100.00 October 15
Trinity Seven GN 30Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
Uncanny: The Origins of Fear GNPlease Viz Media US$28.00 October 15
Undead Unluck GN 17Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 15
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 9Please One Peace Books US$10.95 October 15
Versus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 15
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 15
Whoever Steals This Book GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 15

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 4Please Yen Press US$9.99 October 15
Assorted Entanglements GN 6Cite Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
The Barbarian's Bride GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$6.99 October 15
Blade & Bastard GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 15
A Certain Magical Index GN 29Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Citrus+ GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Dandadan GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 15
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 16
holoX MEETing! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Honey Lemon Soda GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Honey Trap Shared House GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Interspecies Reviewers GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Is the order a rabbit? GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Kakegurui twin GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Laid-Back Camp GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Lethal Dose of Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 15
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 October 15
A Man and His Cat GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 October 15
Manchuria Opium Squad GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 15
Mint Chocolate GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 15
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 15
My New Life as a Cat GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 15
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 15
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Orc Eroica GN 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 15
Overlord GN 19Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 15
The Person I Loved Asked Me to Die in My Sister's Stead GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 October 15
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Record of Ragnarok GN 12Please Viz Media US$10.99 October 15
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Shy GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Slasher Maidens GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 15
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Snowball Earth GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 October 15
Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
A Tail's Tale GN 3Please Toykopop US$7.99 October 17
Trinity Seven GN 30Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
Uncanny: The Origins of Fear GNPlease Viz Media US$19.99 October 15
Undead Unluck GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 15
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 9Please One Peace Books US$10.95 October 15
Versus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 15
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 15
Whoever Steals This Book GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15
WIND BREAKER GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 15
The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 15

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Babel Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 15
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 14Cite Yen Press US$15.00 October 15
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 22AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 October 15
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 15
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 October 15
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 17
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 14
Babel Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 October 15
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 October 15
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 22Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 15
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 15
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1: Wrecking Reincarnators with My Hidden Dungeon Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 16
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 15
Loner Life in Another World Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 16
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 15
Seventh Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 16
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 October 17


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
