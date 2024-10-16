News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 13-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, Panzer World Galient anime; Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Afro Samurai: Director's Cut BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$19.96
|October 15
|NieR:Automata Ver1.1a BD 1Cite
|Aniplex of America
|US$149.98
|October 15
|My Hero Academia Season 5 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$32.96
|October 15
|One Piece Collection 35 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$39.98
|October 15
|Panzer World Galient BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|October 15
|Vinland Saga Season 2 Part 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|October 15
|Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files Seasons 1-2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$41.82
|October 15
|Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files Seasons 3-4 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$41.82
|October 15
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|15 Minutes Before We Really Date Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
|Assorted Entanglements GN 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|The Barbarian's Bride GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 15
|Blade & Bastard GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Blue Lock: Episode Nagi GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 15
|Bungō Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|A Certain Magical Index GN 29Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Chained Soldier GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Dandadan GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 15
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 15
|H.P. Lovecraft's The Call of Cthulhu GNPlease
|Dark Horse
|US$19.99
|October 15
|holoX MEETing! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Honey Trap Shared House GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Is the order a rabbit? GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
|Kakegurui twin GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Laid-Back Camp GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Lethal Dose of Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
|Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 15
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 15
|A Man and His Cat GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|October 15
|Mint Chocolate GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 15
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 15
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$13.00
|October 15
|My New Life as a Cat GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 15
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 15
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 15
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Orc Eroica GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|October 15
|Overlord GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 15
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Record of Ragnarok GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 15
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Shy GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Sketchy GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 15
|Slasher Maidens GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Snowball Earth GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 15
|Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Succubus and Hitman GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 15
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun: Second Stall GN Box Set 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$100.00
|October 15
|Trinity Seven GN 30Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|Uncanny: The Origins of Fear GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$28.00
|October 15
|Undead Unluck GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 15
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 9Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|October 15
|Versus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 15
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 15
|Whoever Steals This Book GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|October 15
|Assorted Entanglements GN 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|The Barbarian's Bride GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Blade & Bastard GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Blue Lock: Episode Nagi GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 15
|A Certain Magical Index GN 29Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Citrus+ GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Dandadan GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 15
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 16
|holoX MEETing! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Honey Trap Shared House GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Is the order a rabbit? GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Kakegurui twin GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Laid-Back Camp GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Lethal Dose of Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 15
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|October 15
|A Man and His Cat GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|October 15
|Manchuria Opium Squad GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 15
|Mint Chocolate GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 15
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 15
|My New Life as a Cat GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 15
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 15
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 15
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Orc Eroica GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 15
|Overlord GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 15
|The Person I Loved Asked Me to Die in My Sister's Stead GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|October 15
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Record of Ragnarok GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|October 15
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Shy GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Slasher Maidens GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 15
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Snowball Earth GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|October 15
|Sword Art Online: Kiss and Fly GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|A Tail's Tale GN 3Please
|Toykopop
|US$7.99
|October 17
|Trinity Seven GN 30Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Uncanny: The Origins of Fear GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|October 15
|Undead Unluck GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 15
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 9Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|October 15
|Versus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 15
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 15
|Whoever Steals This Book GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
|WIND BREAKER GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 15
|The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 15
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Babel Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 14Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 22AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
|Demon Lord 2099 Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|October 15
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 17
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 14
|Babel Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 15
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 15
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 15
|Demon Lord 2099 Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 15
|The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1: Wrecking Reincarnators with My Hidden Dungeon Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 16
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 15
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 16
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 15
|Seventh Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 16
|Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|October 17
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.