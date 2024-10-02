News
Seven Seas Licenses Cat Man, Lion Hearts, The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince, 3 Other Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: PUNKS TRIANGLE, I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door, Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō audiobook
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Cat Man
Creator(s): Parari
Release Date: April 2025 (single volume)
Summary:
Hachisuke is a cat humanoid living in a world where humans and cats coexist. But Hachisuke is withdrawn and has difficulty being loved by humans. After all, cats are still treated as cute “objects” for humans. See the world through Hachisuke's eyes as he tries to fit into modern society and endure the prejudice that comes with being different.
Title: Lion Hearts
Creator(s): Mita Ori
Release Date: July 2025 (single volume, BL Label imprint)
Summary:
As children, Shishimaru and Leo were inseparable. Shi-chan was so infatuated with Leo that he proposed to him! But as the years went by, they grew up and parted ways--until ten years later, when the two reunite. Have their feelings remained or have they been apart for too long?
Title: The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince
Creator(s): USUI KATSURA, CARMILLA
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
Ordinary office worker Anna is suddenly reincarnated into an 18+ otome game--but as the villainess! Now in the role of Annelie, she's not interested in hot and steamy fun, she's desperate to escape. Except her husband, the handsome and secretly sadistic Prince Lienhard, isn't letting her go so easily. Instead, he's pressing her to reenact their wedding night to help her regain Annelie's memories! Will she be able to resist his touch or is she destined to bend to his every whim?
Title: PUNKS TRIANGLE
Creator(s): Yuho Okita
Release Date: April 2025 (single volume)
Summary:
Fashion student Chiaki dreams of seeing his designs on the runway, worn by none other than Ai—the charismatic male model who changed his life. When a prestigious competition promises to make that dream come true, Chiaki is fired up to win. But his hopes are dashed when he's paired with the clumsy and unfashionable Enaga for the project. One fateful night, after a run-in with some delinquents, Chiaki is unexpectedly saved by his idol Ai. Even more shocking, Ai seductively offers to teach him how to have fun at night…
Caught between the alluring, mysterious model he worships and a clumsy, rough-around-the-edges classmate who can't seem to stay out of trouble (but may be hiding a surprising secret), Chiaki faces a heart-pounding, pure boy's love dilemma that will turn his world upside down!
Title: I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door
Creator(s): Koume Fujichika
Release Date: March 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Tasuku is in love with his “cool and mysterious” neighbor, Shia. She's three years older than him, a big film buff, and doesn't like him back. The two get together to watch movies every Wednesday, but no matter how many times Tasuku attempts to use these meetups to profess his love for her, Shia sends him right back into the friend zone. Can Tasuku prove himself a mature and capable boyfriend? And what secrets is Shia hiding behind her smiley demeanor?
Title: Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō audiobook
Creator(s): Motoo Nakanishi
Release Date: October 17 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
For generations, a shrine has stood in the mountain village of Kadono, and for each generation the shrine has had an Itsukihime—its shrine maiden—and the maiden has had her guardian. During the Edo period, a young man named Jinta protects the town and the Itsukihime. When he confronts a strange demon in the nearby forest, it tells him that in the distant future a Demon God will threaten all people, everywhere, and it claims that the Demon God's rise to power springs from this very time and place, in the village of Kadono. So begins the centuries-spanning journey of a man tainted by demons, hunting through time to seek justice for what he's lost, and to find a reason to keep on fighting.
Seven Seas also announced that it has licensed Feng Ren Zuo Shu's The Beauty's Blade: Mei Ren Jian/cite> baihe/Girls' Love novel featuring new illustrations. The novel will be available in August 2025.
Source: Press release