Innai Keisatsu: Asclepius no Hebi Manga Ends on October 22
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga's live-action series adaptation premiered in Japan on January 12
This year's 21st issue of Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Tsutomu Sakai and Ichi Hayashi's Innai Keisatsu: Asclepius no Hebi manga will end in the magazine's next issue on October 22.
The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation, which premiered on January 12.
The story centers on clerical worker Kawamoto, who mans the "police box" at a general hospital. One day, he discovers the Tondemo Hospital detective Murai there. His appearance coincides with the return of the genius surgeon Sakakibara. What ensues is a battle between the genius surgeon and the hospital detective in an "authentic medical x detective drama."
Sakai and Hayashi launched the manga in Young Champion in 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on August 20.
Source: Young Champion issue 21