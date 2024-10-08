Innai Keisatsu: Asclepius no Hebi Manga Ends on October 22

Manga's live-action series adaptation premiered in Japan on January 12

Image via Amazon Japan © Tsutomu Sakai, Ichi Hayashi, Akita Shoten

This year's 21st issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatand'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on October 22.

The story centers on clerical worker Kawamoto, who mans the "police box" at a general hospital. One day, he discovers the Tondemo Hospital detective Murai there. His appearance coincides with the return of the genius surgeon Sakakibara. What ensues is a battle between the genius surgeon and the hospital detective in an "authentic medical x detective drama."

Sakai and Hayashi launched the manga in Young Champion in 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on August 20.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation, which premiered on January 12.

