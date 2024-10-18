Crunchyroll Streams My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Anime Film

Film opened in Japan in December 2019

© 2019「僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE」製作委員会 ©堀越耕平／集英社

announced on Thursday that it is now streaming theanime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Nordics, and the Caribbean. The anime is available with subtitles and dubs in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Crunchyroll describes the film:

Class 1-A visits Nabu Island, where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it feels like a vacation—until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! With All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generations of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.

The film is the second in the franchise, and it opened in Japan in December 2019, and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film has earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$14 million), and has sold more than 1.21 million tickets. The film's 4DX screenings began in January 2020 in 81 theaters in Japan.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi had overall supervision of the film, and handled the original character designs. Kenji Nagasaki and Yousuke Kuroda returned from the series and the previous film as the director and scriptwriter, respectively. Yoshihiko Umakoshi returned to design the characters, and Yuuki Hayashi once again composed the music. BONES animated the film. Rock band sumika performed the theme song "Higher Ground."

The latest film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next , opened in Japan on August 2. TOHO International started screening the film in U.S. theaters on October 11.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)