Live-Action Nemurubaka Film Casts Kōhei Higuchi, Keito Tsuna

Super Sentai veterans join cast as friends Itō, Taguchi

The official website for the live-action film of Masakazu Ishiguro 's Nemurubaka manga revealed two new cast members for the film on Wednesday. Kōhei Higuchi (Avataro Sentai Donbrothers, left in image below) and Keito Tsuna (Kishiryū Sentai Ryusoulger, right) join the cast as Itō and Taguchi respectively. Taguchi goes to the same college as Yumi Irisu, and has a crush on the older Ruka Kujirai. Itō is Taguchi's friend.

The film will open in Japan in spring 2025, with Yūgo Sakamoto ( Baby Assassins ) directing.

Nogizaka46 member Shiori Kubo (left in image above) stars as Yumi Irusu, while Yūna Taira (live-action ReLIFE , Honey , right) stars as Ruka Kujirai.

The manga centers on the daily life of college dorm roommates Yumi Irusu and Ruka Kujirai. Ruka, the older of the two, is constantly penniless despite her being active in a band. Irusu works part-time at a second-hand bookstore.

Ishiguro launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in September 2006, and ended it in January 2008. Tokuma Shoten published one compiled book volume for the manga.

Ishiguro's And Yet the Town Moves and Heavenly Delusion manga have both inspired anime, the former's anime premiering in 2010, and the latter in April 2023. JManga once carried And Yet the Town Moves , but Crunchyroll later began simultaneously publishing the manga digitally in English, before later removing all manga from its service. Manga Planet added the manga in 2020. Denpa is releasing Heavenly Delusion in English.

Ishiguro's Present for Me and Skygrazer have also received English releases.