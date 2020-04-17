'Manga Planet' Manga Subscription Service Adds to 4 Shonengahosha Titles

The Manga Planet manga subscription service announced on Thursday that it will add Spirit Circle on May 18, The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior on May 19, SoreMachi : And Yet the Town Moves on May 20, and Sun-Ken Rock on May 21. All of the titles are licensed from Shonengahosha .

Manga Planet describes Satoshi Mizukami 's Spirit Circle :

Fuuta Okeya's dad said second-year middle school students are unstoppable, and he's inclined to agree. He's determined to make the most out of his ordinary student life, but everything changes when the mysterious Kouko Ishigami transfers into his class. Not just because Fuuta thinks she's pretty and likes her - but because she thinks Fuuta is her rival from a past life!

Mizukami ( The Lucifer and Biscuit Hammer ) began Spirit Circle in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours in May 2012, and ended the series in March 2016. Shonengahosha shipped the sixth and final compiled volume in June 2016. Crunchyroll began simultaneous publication of the manga in 2014.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the series in print in English, as well as Mizukami's Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer .

Manga Planet describes Ruri Miyahara 's The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior ( Bokura wa Minna Kawaisou ):

Thanks to his parents' job transfer, Usa has to live on his own. The problem is, his new place is full of weird people, and the upperclassman he admires is one of them...? A teenage romance comedy that's heavier on the humor, not so much on the romance!

Miyahara ( Love Lab ) launched the original manga in Young King Ours in 2010 and ended it in December 2017. The ninth volume shipped in April 2017.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation by Brains Base in 2014. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Manga Planet describes SoreMachi : And Yet the Town Moves ( Sore de mo Machi wa Mawatteiru ):

There is a small maid cafe that nearly nobody goes to - Maid Cafe Seaside, quiet enough for Sanada to do his homework in. His airheaded classmate Arashiyama works as the cafe's only maid, even though she sure doesn't act like one. What happens when her friends stop by for a visit?

Ishiguro launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2005 and ended in October 2016. Shonengahosha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume in April 2016. The defunct online manga service JManga once carried the manga, and Crunchyroll also published the series digitally in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2010, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Manga Planet describes Boichi 's Sun-Ken Rock :

Delinquent Ken goes to Korea to follow the girl he loves, but somehow, he gets caught up in Korea's local gang business instead!? And what do you mean he's the gang's boss now?

Boichi launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine in 2006 and ended it in February 2016. JManga released part of the series in English online starting in July 2012 before the site ended its service in May 2013. Crunchyroll also released the manga online in English.

The first chapters of the manga will be available on Manga Planet for free, and subsequent chapters will be available for subscribers. The service noted that the English titles of the manga may change.

Manga Planet launched on November 18. The service costs US$6.99 per month, and the subscription allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga on the service.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Wani Books Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc. The company is working with individual artists such as Masaya Hokazono .

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Fantasista , Inc. is also the company that launched the futekiya manga subscription service in July that focuses on boys-love manga.

Source: Press release