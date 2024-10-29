Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Game Launches on December 10

Digital Eclipse announced on Tuesday that it and Hasbro 's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind game will release digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch on December 10. The company also revealed a release date trailer for the game.

The company shared screenshots:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is an all-new adventure with an original storyline that both respects and remixes Power Rangers lore with scenarios and gameplay that will be both familiar and new to MMPR fans. Players will brawl, blast, fight, and drive through a constantly shifting mix of classic game genres and fan-favorite moments from the series.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?