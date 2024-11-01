News
Art Director Ryō Kо̄no Dies
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kо̄no served as art director for Mob Psycho 100, Space Dandy, Carole & Tuesday, DEVILMAN crybaby, more
The nephew of background artist and art director Ryō Kōno (real name: Hiromi Kо̄no) revealed on Kо̄no's X/Twitter account on October 26 that she died suddenly on October 23 of suspected gastrointestinal bleeding.
Kōno's nephew stated in the announcement that every one of her works was a source of pride for the family.
Kо̄no served as the art director on such anime as Mob Psycho 100 (all three seasons), Paranoia Agent, Space Dandy (both seasons), Super Crooks, Carole & Tuesday, The Rolling Girls, Kaiba, Kemonozume, and DEVILMAN crybaby.
Kо̄no also served as a background artist for such anime as Kids on the Slope, Psycho-Pass movie, Perfect Blue, Ninja Scroll movie, A Wind Named Amnesia, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, X movie, and Cardcaptor Sakura The Movie 2: The Sealed Card, among many others.
