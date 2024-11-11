Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Earns US$1.16 Million in U.S. Opening

Film ranked #12 in opening weekend

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

), the new film project for theanime, has earned an estimated US$1,165,000 to rank #12 in the United States box office in its opening weekend. opened the film in North America on Friday, November 8.

The film earned an estimated US$555,000 on Friday, US$895,000 on Saturday, and US$1,165,000 on Sunday.

The film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend in Japan. The film sold 198,000 tickets and earned 317,859,004 yen (about US$2.19 million). The film opened with regular screenings in Japan on September 20, but also had IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13. If the earlier IMAX screenings are included, the film had sold a total of 270,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 457 million yen (about US$3.15 million) in its September 20-22 opening. The film has earned a cumulative total of 910,185,100 yen (about US$6.09 million) in Japan as of October 13.

Naoyuki Itou returned to direct the film at Madhouse , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for composition. Yukie Sugawara returned for the film and is credited for script collaboration. Satoshi Tasaki also returned as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go returned as the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX returned to compose the music at Kadokawa . Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.