'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' Anime Unveils Lead Voice Minami Hinata in Video

Hinata plays protagonist Yū Ayase

The official website for the television anime of Aya Hirakawa 's Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi (The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy) romantic comedy manga revealed on Sunday in a cast announcement video that Minami Hinata is voicing the protagonist Yū Ayase. The video also teased that the cast member for Kazuki Mikadono will be revealed on December 6, Japan's "Ane no Hi" (Sister's Day).

The anime will debut in 2025.is directing the anime atandis the character designer.

The manga centers on Yū Ayase, the son of Subaru Ayase. Yū's mother Subaru is herself gifted with beauty, athleticism, and intelligence, but Yū seems to have only inherited her mother's good looks and nothing else. When Yū is enrolled into a high-class school, he is entrusted to the care of his mother's friend, and moves to their house. There, he begins rooming with the three Mikadono sisters, who are all exceptionally talented in their own way, but have a weak side to them.

Hirakawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on October 18.

