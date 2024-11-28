Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2's Visual Promotes January 12 TV Debut

Battle between Seigi/Akuma Allied Forces, Perfect Large Numbers unfolds

The official website for the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc ( Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen , or literally, Kinnikuman Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime posted a new key visual on Friday and announced the second season's January 12 premiere.

The season will premiere on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated channels throughout Japan on January 12 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST). It will also run on BS11 and Animax , and stream internationally on Netflix .

Pony Canyon describes the story: "This winter, the battle between the Seigi/Akuma Allied Forces and the Perfect Large Numbers unfolds at the Tottori Sand Dunes."

Theanime premiered on July 7 on, and 26 affiliates with episode 0, which recaps older scenes with new animation. The first season ran in a new "Agaru Anime" programming block, which airs every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.describes it as a "12-part" series.started streaming the series on July 7 (or July 8, depending on region).

The arc is named after the 2011 revival manga's arc of the same name. Pony Canyon describes the story:

Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world's best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again! Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin who protects the peace of the universe. He has managed to defeat the raging forces of the enemy, including Akuma Chojin who plans to rule the world, and Perfect Chojin who aims to wipe out the weak Chojin on Earth, with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask. In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the "Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne," the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei! He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace...

Akira Satō ( Release the Spyce ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , 2016 Berserk ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin the 3rd Part 6 ) is designing the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) is composing the music.

The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983.

The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019. The manga's 86th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 4.

Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the " M.U.S.C.L.E " brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai 's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy , and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.